Ivanyuzhenkov’s Hat Trick Leads Stampede To Win At Fargo

Herd Prevail 7-4

FARGO, N.D. — Artem Ivanyuzhenkov scored a hat trick to lead the Sioux Falls Stampede to a 7-4 victory at Fargo on Saturday night. Jared Westcott, Andre Lee, Blake Bride and Ethan Phillips also scored goals and Brian Chambers had three assists. Click on the video viewer for highlights!