North Dakota Governor Wants to Work with Gov. Noem on Strengthening Tribal Relations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is working to develop relationships with the new governors who recently took office in neighboring South Dakota and Minnesota.

Burgum wants to collaborate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the $2.75 billion Fargo-Moorhead area flood division project. And he and Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem plan to work with the two tribal nations that straddle their states, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.

Burgum says he and Noem are considering a joint visit the reservations after North Dakota’s 2019 legislative session.

Jim Ogsbury is executive director of the Western Governors Association. He says Burgum will welcome more new governors when he becomes chair of the association in June. Eleven newly elected governors are part of the association’s footprint.