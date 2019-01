Northwestern Women Roll Over Morningside While Men Are Edged

Red Raider Women Win 82-53, Men Fall 90-85

ORANGE CITY, IA — Northwestern and Morningside split a Saturday afternoon college basketball doubleheader in Orange City. The 3rd ranked Red Raider women rolled over the Mustangs 82-53. The 4th ranked Morningside men followed that up by edging host Northwestern 90-85.

