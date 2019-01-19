Oh My Cupcakes! Opens New Location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-One family owned Sioux Falls business that’s been around for over a decade is expanding. You no longer have to be just on the south side of town to enjoy a gourmet cupcake from Oh My Cupcakes. January 18th and 19th was the grand opening weekend for the business’ second storefront location .It’s on the east side of town off of tenth street, next to the new Starbucks. The owner says she chose the east side because it’s growing and now having two locations allows more people to enjoy a cupcake.

“We’re really looking forward to serving a whole new crop of people on this side of town. People that maybe haven’t had Oh My Cupcakes! before because they were too far away on the other side of town. So we’re excited to meet new faces and continue to shine our mission all throughout Sioux Falls,” said said Melissa Johnson, owner of Oh My Cupcakes!

Johnson says despite the snow it was a busy opening weekend. The new east side location is open from 8 to 6.