Scoreboard Saturday, January 19th

Scores For Saturday, January 19, 2019
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 19TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 2, Columbus 1

USHL
Stampede 7, Fargo 4

Men’s College Basketball
Minot State 75, Sioux Falls 70

Augustana 87, MSU-Moorhead 82

Wayne State 84, Northern State 81

SMSU 79, Mary 71

Morningside 90, Northwestern 85

Dakota Wesleyan 79, Hastings 60

Midland 100, Mount Marty 84

Dordt 118, Nebraska Christian 116 (*Final in OT)

Viterbo 75, Dakota State 65

Presentation 82, Valley City State 79

Women’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 59, Minot State 54

MSU-Moorhead 79, Augustana 61

Wayne State 60, Northern State 56

SMSU 64, Mary 62

Northwestern 82, Morningside 53

Hastings 79, Dakota Wesleyan 76

Dordt 91, Saint Mary 57

Midland 68, Mount Marty 63

Dakota State 80, Viterbo 68

Valley City State 85, Presentation 70

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bennett County 53, Philip 40

Bowman County, N.D. 59, Belle Fourche 41

Burke 53, Gayville-Volin 47

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72, Little Wound 69

Dell Rapids 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Faulkton 58, Waubay/Summit 30

Gregory 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Harrisburg 64, Pierre 57

Highmore-Harrold 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46

Ipswich 60, James Valley Christian 52

Iroquois 55, Great Plains Lutheran 47

Red Cloud 68, Custer 55

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Watertown 56

Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Huron 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 51

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Rapid City Central 56

Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 55

Todd County 70, Crow Creek 68

Wall 51, New Underwood 30

West Central 74, Milbank 64

DVC Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 40

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Lake Preston 52

Semifinal

Arlington 63, Colman-Egan 37

Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 69

Hanson Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 82, Sioux Valley 81

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Timber Lake 41

Flandreau 53, Leola/Frederick 45

Hanson 47, Colome 44

Irene-Wakonda 57, Castlewood 55

Parker 69, Rapid City Christian 59

Tea Area 58, St. Thomas More 54

Viborg-Hurley 70, Aberdeen Christian 60

White River 61, Bridgewater-Emery 56

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Edgemont 49, Crawford, Neb. 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 51, Jones County 20

Bowman County, N.D. 44, Belle Fourche 35

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67, Little Wound 51

Dell Rapids 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 54

Faith 77, McIntosh 42

Faulkton 55, Waubay/Summit 30

Flandreau Indian 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 60

Great Plains Lutheran 56, Iroquois 17

Gregory 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

Harding County 51, Tiospaye Topa 43

Ipswich 59, James Valley Christian 43

Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 23

Lemmon 56, Bison 23

New Underwood 50, Wall 27

Northwestern 63, Wilmot 59

Philip 58, Bennett County 25

Rapid City Central 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Red Cloud 69, Custer 27

Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Huron 34

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Stevens 42

Timber Lake 71, Dupree 64

Todd County 67, Crow Creek 46

Waverly-South Shore 63, Kadoka Area 51

West Central 58, Milbank 42

White River 62, Lyman 42

Wolsey-Wessington 43, Potter County 27

DVC Tournament

Championship

Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 55

Fifth Place

Lake Preston 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Seventh Place

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 37

Third Place

Arlington 40, Colman-Egan 39

Great Plains Conference Classic

Avon 45, Corsica/Stickney 30

Colome 47, Centerville 23

Marty Indian 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 34

H.S. Wrestling
Brandon Valley 37, Sturgis 30

Watertown 36, RC Central 33

Pierre 47, RC Central 18

RC Stevens 31, Watertown 27

Pierre 35, Sturgis 28

Brandon Valley 24, RC Stevens 6

Watertown 33, Sturgis 30

RC Central 38, Brandon Valley 37

Pierre 28, RC Stevens 25

Dakota XII Meet
Team Standings
1.  Canton (258.5)

2.  Madison (166)

3.  Dell Rapids (113.5)

4.  Tea (100)

5.  Vermillion (93)

H.S. Gymnastics
Gym-O-Rama
Team Standings
1.  Dickinson (149.200)

2.  Pierre (135.020)

3.  RC Stevens (129.950)

4.  Hot Springs (125.375)

5.  Chamberlain (116.075)

College Wrestling
Augustana 28, SMSU 9

College Swimming & Diving
Men
SDSU 175, St. Cloud State 125

Women
St. Cloud State 162, SDSU 138

USD 181, Omaha 117

Women’s College Tennis
Kansas State 7, USD 0

 

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like