Scoreboard Saturday, January 19th
Scores For Saturday, January 19, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 19TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 2, Columbus 1
USHL
Stampede 7, Fargo 4
Men’s College Basketball
Minot State 75, Sioux Falls 70
Augustana 87, MSU-Moorhead 82
Wayne State 84, Northern State 81
SMSU 79, Mary 71
Morningside 90, Northwestern 85
Dakota Wesleyan 79, Hastings 60
Midland 100, Mount Marty 84
Dordt 118, Nebraska Christian 116 (*Final in OT)
Viterbo 75, Dakota State 65
Presentation 82, Valley City State 79
Women’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 59, Minot State 54
MSU-Moorhead 79, Augustana 61
Wayne State 60, Northern State 56
SMSU 64, Mary 62
Northwestern 82, Morningside 53
Hastings 79, Dakota Wesleyan 76
Dordt 91, Saint Mary 57
Midland 68, Mount Marty 63
Dakota State 80, Viterbo 68
Valley City State 85, Presentation 70
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bennett County 53, Philip 40
Bowman County, N.D. 59, Belle Fourche 41
Burke 53, Gayville-Volin 47
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72, Little Wound 69
Dell Rapids 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Faulkton 58, Waubay/Summit 30
Gregory 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Harrisburg 64, Pierre 57
Highmore-Harrold 55, McCook Central/Montrose 46
Ipswich 60, James Valley Christian 52
Iroquois 55, Great Plains Lutheran 47
Red Cloud 68, Custer 55
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Watertown 56
Sioux Falls Lincoln 56, Huron 52
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Rapid City Stevens 51
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Rapid City Central 56
Tiospa Zina Tribal 83, Flandreau Indian 55
Todd County 70, Crow Creek 68
Wall 51, New Underwood 30
West Central 74, Milbank 64
DVC Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Deubrook 50, Estelline/Hendricks 40
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Lake Preston 52
Semifinal
Arlington 63, Colman-Egan 37
Elkton-Lake Benton 76, Dell Rapids St. Mary 69
Hanson Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 82, Sioux Valley 81
Clark/Willow Lake 62, Timber Lake 41
Flandreau 53, Leola/Frederick 45
Hanson 47, Colome 44
Irene-Wakonda 57, Castlewood 55
Parker 69, Rapid City Christian 59
Tea Area 58, St. Thomas More 54
Viborg-Hurley 70, Aberdeen Christian 60
White River 61, Bridgewater-Emery 56
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Edgemont 49, Crawford, Neb. 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 51, Jones County 20
Bowman County, N.D. 44, Belle Fourche 35
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67, Little Wound 51
Dell Rapids 64, Elk Point-Jefferson 54
Faith 77, McIntosh 42
Faulkton 55, Waubay/Summit 30
Flandreau Indian 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 60
Great Plains Lutheran 56, Iroquois 17
Gregory 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
Harding County 51, Tiospaye Topa 43
Ipswich 59, James Valley Christian 43
Lead-Deadwood 53, Hot Springs 23
Lemmon 56, Bison 23
New Underwood 50, Wall 27
Northwestern 63, Wilmot 59
Philip 58, Bennett County 25
Rapid City Central 69, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Red Cloud 69, Custer 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln 54, Huron 34
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 48, Rapid City Stevens 42
Timber Lake 71, Dupree 64
Todd County 67, Crow Creek 46
Waverly-South Shore 63, Kadoka Area 51
West Central 58, Milbank 42
White River 62, Lyman 42
Wolsey-Wessington 43, Potter County 27
DVC Tournament
Championship
Estelline/Hendricks 58, Deubrook 55
Fifth Place
Lake Preston 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Seventh Place
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 37
Third Place
Arlington 40, Colman-Egan 39
Great Plains Conference Classic
Avon 45, Corsica/Stickney 30
Colome 47, Centerville 23
Marty Indian 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 34
H.S. Wrestling
Brandon Valley 37, Sturgis 30
Watertown 36, RC Central 33
Pierre 47, RC Central 18
RC Stevens 31, Watertown 27
Pierre 35, Sturgis 28
Brandon Valley 24, RC Stevens 6
Watertown 33, Sturgis 30
RC Central 38, Brandon Valley 37
Pierre 28, RC Stevens 25
Dakota XII Meet
Team Standings
1. Canton (258.5)
2. Madison (166)
3. Dell Rapids (113.5)
4. Tea (100)
5. Vermillion (93)
H.S. Gymnastics
Gym-O-Rama
Team Standings
1. Dickinson (149.200)
2. Pierre (135.020)
3. RC Stevens (129.950)
4. Hot Springs (125.375)
5. Chamberlain (116.075)
College Wrestling
Augustana 28, SMSU 9
College Swimming & Diving
Men
SDSU 175, St. Cloud State 125
Women
St. Cloud State 162, SDSU 138
USD 181, Omaha 117
Women’s College Tennis
Kansas State 7, USD 0