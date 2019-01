Sioux Falls Christian Holds Off Watertown

Chargers Beat Arrows 61-56 To Reach 10-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 2nd ranked Sioux Falls Christian boy’s basketball team reached 10-0 by getting all they could handle from the AA Watertown Arrows. Mitchell Goodbary scored 28 points to lead the Chargers to a 61-56 victory over the Arrows on Saturday night. Solomon Bach led the Arrows with 14 points.

