The 31st Annual Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show

SIOUX FALLS, SD– For those sick and tired of the cold already, the annual outdoor show can help get you excited for summer.

over 50 vendors come to Sioux Falls to showcase the newest and latest outdoor activities and sporting gear. From ATVs to speed boats, the weekend show gives over 3-thousand visitors a chance to see what spring and summer in South Dakota have in store for them.

“Get the kids out and let them run around, see the fun stuff, and start thinking about things they want for summer. Fishing, camping, hunting, and to get out and enjoy what’s ahead. Look at new ideas and things they may be dreaming about,” says Promoter of the Outdoor Show Larry Johns.

The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show started on Friday and ends on Sunday at 4.