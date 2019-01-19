USF Men Stunned By Minot While Women Snap Losing Streak

Cougar Men Fall 75-70 But Women Win 59-54

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Despite 32 points from Trevon Evans and 20 by Drew Guebert, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (13-5, 8-4 NSIC) had a five-game winning streak end in a 75-70 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross-division loss to Minot State (7-13, 3-9 NSIC) at the Stewart Center on Saturday night.

With the setback, the Cougars dropped into a second place tie in the NSIC South standings at 8-4 with Minnesota State and Augustana.

Evans, the two-time reigning NSIC South Division Player of the Week, hit 13-of-24 field goals, including 5-of-9 from three point range for 32 points, which was his second best total of the season. He has scored 26 points or more in seven of the last nine games. A senior from Wichita, Kan., he now has 1,044 career points in 47 career games at USF. Evans is averaging over 25 points a game in league play and now has 29, 20-point games in his career. He also had four rebounds, a block and a steal in 38 minutes.

Guebert, who improved his career total to 1,750 points (four all-time, hit 8-of-17 field goals and 2-of-6 from three point range while grabbing four rebounds with three assists and two blocks. He had his 83rd game in double-digit points and 36th game of 20 points or more in his career.

While USF’s All-NSIC tandem was providing a lot of points, Minot State was sizzling from the field. For most of the night, they shot nearly 60 percent from the field and finished at 53.8 percent on 28-of-52 shooting overall. MiSU, which had a double of 30 points and 10 rebounds from David Akibo, hit 5-of-16 shots from three-point range and 14-of-18 from the foul line.

USF captured the rebound advantage for the 18th straight game this year with a 37-29 margin, including a 14-to-4 margin on the offensive glass. USF hit 28-of-61 shots from the field for a respectable 45.9 percent and 7-of-18 from three-point range for 38.9 percent. The problem for USF was at the foul line as they made just 7-of-16 foul shots and missed the front end of three one and ones in the second half.

Game Breakdown –

Evans and Guebert opened the game with five points and each hit a three-ball as the Cougars took a 10-8 lead with 16:38 to play. The Beavers responded with a 13-to-7 run to take a 21-17 advantage as Akibo found the range early with 11 points in the opening eight minutes. At the 11:32 mark, Evans knocked in a second three as the Cougars draw within 23-20.

After MiSU took a 29-22 lead, Austin Slater hit a three and Guebert had a tip-in at the 6:30 mark to cut the lead to 31-27. With a foul shot from Justin Taylor, the Cougars drew within 34-30 with 4:44 to play. Then, Grinde converted off a fast break to cut lead to 34-32 with 4:11 to play. Over the next four minutes, MiSU had an 8-4 advantage and took a 42-36 lead to halftime.

In an opening half with eight lead changes, USF had a 20-to-16 edge of points in the paint and 9-to-0 in second chance books but Minot State shot 65.4 percent (17-of-26) to hold the lead. USF, which had 12 points from Evans and 10 by Guebert, hit 15-of-32 field goals for 46.9 percent.

Early in the third quarter, Akibo had five straight points, including a three-point play, as the Beavers took a 47-36 lead. Guebert answer with a three but Akibo and Kody Dwyer had baskets and MiSU led, 51-39 with 14:57 to play. At that point, Evans took over as he scored nine straight points for USF, which closed within 53-48 with 13:27 to play.

Later, Evans made a lay-up and Austin Slater, who had six points and five rebounds before fouling out, added two foul shots to cut the MiSU advantage to 60-59 with 9:55 to play. Yet, each time USF drew close, MiSU had the answer by Akibo or Kyle Beisch, who finished with 21 points.

A three by Beisch at the 9:40 mark was answered by Evan’s three at the 8:27 mark as USF trailed, 63-62. Then, Akibo had a basket and Max Cody hit a pair of foul shots as MiSU led, 67-62. Once again, Evans and Guebert led USF back as they close within 69-67 on a three by Evans. It was as close as USF would get in the second half as Akibo made two foul shots with eight seconds to play for a 73-69 lead.

Next for USF will be a road trip to Upper Iowa and Winona State on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kaely Hummel scored 18 points, including a pair of foul shots with 2.3 seconds to play, to lift the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (12-6, 7-5 NSIC) to a 59-54 win over Minot State (7-10, 2-10 NSIC) in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross-division matchup on Saturday at the Stewart Center.



Hummel, who had her 55th career double-digit scoring game, actually made three free throws in the last 12.4 seconds to help USF hold off the Beavers. Hummel now has 980 points on her career. She hit 5-of-13 field goals with 3-of-6 from three-point range and 5-of-6 at the foul line.



“We are certainly happy to pick up the win after a tough loss last night,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen , who recorded his 206th career win. “Right away, we had a lead and then things leveled off. Our shooting wasn’t on tonight but we battled defensively and picked up an important league win.”



With the victory, USF remained in a tie for third place in the NSIC South with Wayne State as both teams stand 7-5 on the season.

In her first start of the season, junior guard Augusta Thramer had a season-high 14 points along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Anna Goodhope added nine points, six rebounds and two blocks while Mariah Szymanski had nine points and three rebounds.

In a game with four ties and four lead changes, USF opened up a 15-4 lead after a quarter and quickly built a 29-14 advantage. But after making six threes in the quarter, MiSU closed to within 31-26 by halftime. Both times scored 12 points in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth quarter as the Cougars edged past the Beavers with Hummel’s crucial foul shooting.



The Cougars had troubles shooting and made just 33.9 percent from the floor on 20-of-59 shooting. USF, which hit 10-of-34 from three-point range, was 9-of-11 at the foul line.



MiSU, which was led in scoring by Madison Wald and Mariah Payne, with 14 points each, shot 42.9 percent from the field on 21-of-49 shooting. The Beavers, which outrebounded USF, 36-29, made 6-of-14 from three-point range and 6-of-8 at the foul line.



GAME BREAKDOWN —

At the 6:45 mark of the 1st quarter, Thramer opened the scoring with a driving lay-up which was followed by two foul shots and a three-pointer from Hummel as the Cougars took a 7-0 lead. Later, a long jumper basket from Goodhope in the closing seconds helped USF to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter.



Early in the second quarter, Szymanski hit her 100th career three-pointer for a 20-8 lead with 8:11 to play. Thramer followed with her first three of the season for a 23-11 advantage (7:23, 2nd quarter). After MiSU’s Kari Clement knocked in a long arching three, Hummel hit her second trey of the game as the Cougars maintained a 26-14 lead with six minutes to play. With 5:03 on the clock Jessie Geer , who had six points, two assists and two steals, hit her second three of the game and USF led, 29-14 (4:40, 2nd quarter). At that point, the Beavers began using the three-pointer as the primary tool and cut the USF lead to 31-26 after a 12-5 run, which was the halftime score.



In the opening half, USF was 11-of-34 from the field for 32.4 percent, including 6-of-18 from three-point range. USF, which held a slim 18-17 halftime rebound edge, made all three of its free throws. Hummel had 10 points while Thramer provided seven points, four rebounds and two assists. MISU made 10-of-25 field goals for 40 percent and knocked in a sizzling 6-of-10 from three-point range for 60 percent.



In the opening two minutes of the third quarter, the two teams combined for five turnovers and no points. That is, until Thramer scored on a drive off a fast-break for a 33-26 lead at the 7:44 mark. Then, the Beavers used a pair of three-point plays around a three from Thramer to cut the USF lead to 36-34 with five minutes to go. Foul shots from Payne helped the Beavers grab the lead for the first time at 38-36. But Jasmine Harris hit a three for a 39-38 lead at the 1:43 mark. Goodhope knocked down a charity toss with 53 second left as the Cougars led, 40-38. With 22 seconds left in the quarter, Hummel knocked in her third three as USF, which scored the final seven points of the quarter, led 43-38 at the break.



In the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter, the Beavers put together a 5-0 run and tied the game with USF. Szymanski ended USF’s scoring drought with a three-point play after a drive to the basket and a 46-43 lead. After MiSU cut the lead to one, Goodhope hit a trey for a 49-45 lead with 5:45 to play. But MiSU responded with a 6-0 run and took a 51-49 lead on a jumper from Calli Desman at the 3:32 mark. But the Cougars made a series of big plays down the stretch. First, Thramer had a drive and score to tie the game at 51 with 3:03 to play.



On the ensuing possession, Szymanski converted another driving lay-up and with “and 1” helped USF to a 54-51 lead. The Cougars never trailed again. With 12.4 seconds to play, Hummel made 1-of-2 free throws for a 57-54 lead and after a defensive stop, she hit two more free throws to give USF a 4-3 advantage in the all-time series between the teams

-Recaps Courtesy USF Athletics