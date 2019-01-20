Coyote Women Cruise In Omaha While Men Stumble

USD Women Win 80-48, Men Fall 75-68

WOMEN’S GAME

OMAHA, Neb.—Five Coyotes reached double figures as South Dakota cruised past Omaha 80-49 on Sunday afternoon inside Baxter Arena.

South Dakota (17-3, 5-1 Summit) jumped out to a seven-point lead from the start and steadily extended its lead over Omaha (6-12, 1-5) throughout the contest.

Junior guard Ciara Duffy led the group with 17 points while also contributing six assists, three rebounds and a steal. Junior guard Madison McKeever added 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. She tallied six assists, three steals and a block.

The trio of senior guard Allison Arens, junior forward Taylor Frederick and sophomore center Hannah Sjerven recorded 12 points each. This marked just the second time this season that five players reached double-digits in a contest.

Arens added five assists, five steals and three rebounds to her stat line. She became the sixth Coyote in program history to score 1,000 points and dish out 300 assists for her career.

Frederick added five rebounds, two steals and a block. Sjerven was 5-of-6 from the field with three rebounds, a block and a steal.

Omaha’s Rayanna Carter and Mariah Murdie both tallied 12 points for the Mavericks.

South Dakota shot 56.6 percent (30-of-53) from the field, knocking down 10-of-19 (52.6 percent) from outside the arc. Omaha shot 39.1 percent (18-of-46) for the game.

The Coyotes scored 28 points off 21 turnovers by the Mavericks. South Dakota’s 13 steals was a season-high against a Division I foe this season.

South Dakota wraps up its three-game road trip at North Dakota on Thursday at 7 p.m.

MEN’S RECAP

OMAHA, Neb. – Despite Stanley Umude’s fourth-straight 20-point game, the South Dakota men’s basketball team dropped a 75-68 Summit League contest Sunday night to Omaha inside Baxter Arena.

Omaha (11-8, 5-1 Summit) moved into first place in the Summit League with the win behind 21 points from Zach Jackson.

South Dakota (11-8, 2-4 Summit) carried momentum into intermission, using a 10-3 run to turn a four-point deficit into a three-point advantage at 30-27. Umude, a sophomore, drove into the paint and made a layup while drawing contact with just over 30 seconds remaining in the half. The old-fashioned 3-point play gave the Coyotes the advantage leading into the second half.

However, a 13-5 run by the Mavericks to open the second half cut into the Coyotes’ momentum as both teams traded the lead three times in the half to go along with three ties.

The two squads went back-to-back-to-back on 3-point baskets in an offensive outburst midway through the half. First, it was a long-range shot from Cody Kelley to tie the game at 40 but was quickly answered by Jackson. Just 20 seconds later, junior Tyler Peterson hit his second 3-point basket of the game to bring the score even at 43.

Omaha built its lead to six points on a layup from Matt Pile with 8:10 on the clock but a jumper from Peterson and a trey from Kelley cut the deficit to just one point. However, Omaha responded again with a 6-0 run to steady a lead it would not relinquish, leading to the 75-68 final score.

Following Umude’s 20 points, Simpson scored 17 points with Peterson adding 12. Kelley scored nine points, all on 3-point baskets as the Coyotes shot 25-of-54 from the field for 46.3 percent. The Coyotes also made 11 long-range shots, tying for the second most this season.

Jackson scored his 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting including 4-of-5 from long range. Omaha, who entered the game ranked 14th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage, hit 9-of-19 attempts from deep.

The Coyotes conclude their three-game road trip at North Dakota on Wednesday. Tip-off from Betty Engelstad Sioux Center is slated for 7 p.m.

-Recaps Courtesy USD Athletics

-Video Courtesy Midco SN