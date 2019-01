Dakota State Splits Basketball Twin Bill With Waldorf

Trojan Men Win 86-64 While Women Lose 87-83

MADISON, S.D. — The Dakota State and Waldorf basketball teams finally got to play the doubleheader that Friday’s snow storm postponed. It opened with the Lady T’s losing a hard fought 87-83 game. The Trojan men were in control from start to finish in their game, though, defeating Waldorf 86-64.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!