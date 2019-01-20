Despite The Cold People Shop Downtown For Crazy Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-After Christmas it can be a slow time for stores in Downtown Sioux Falls, but this weekend is one of the busiest weekends stores see in the month of January. That’s because stores participate in “Crazy Days” where they offer crazy deals. It gives stores a chance to mark older items on clearance to make room for new inventory. At “Child’s Play Toys” discounted items are 50 percent off. Despite the snow the owner says they had a good turnout for this Winter’s Crazy Days.

“I’ve been down here for ten years now and I have never seen so many people out and about. I think we’ve finally reached that threshold of people really getting out regardless of the weather,” said Nancy Savage, Owner of Child’s Play Toys..

Savage Wants those who missed out because of the storm to have a chance at the Crazy Day deals at Child’s Play Toys. She is continuing to offer deals Jan. 20th- Jan 27th. Staff at Palmer Lea Boutique also said they would extend their crazy days sale because of the storm.