Indoor Obedience Training For Hunting Dogs

HARRISBURG, SD- Hunting season is on break right now, but the Midwest Tri-State Navda group wants to make sure all dogs are still on their toes. Especially the hunters in training.

Every year, the organization holds a 5-6 week indoor obedience class for dogs when they aren’t hunting. The class teaches basic commands like “sit” and “stay.” They also focus on how the dogs interact with each other since there will be other dogs on a hunt. Organizers say it’s important to teach dogs how to hunt early, but you also want to teach them to be great companions.

“Obedience is the foundation for everything that we train for. We want these dogs not just to be hunting dogs. They are family members. They need to be able to be obedient in the house. They need to be obedient when we take them to the field,” says Jeff Miller of the Midwest Tri-State Navda.

The class is broken up into two different courses. One for puppies and the other for adult dogs over 2 years old.