Kane Waselenchuk Returns To The Top At The Lewis Pro/Am Racquetball Tournament

Top IRT Pro Sweeps Daniel DeLaRosa In Singles Championship
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Kane Waselenchuk was quick to note that he never really lost the Lewis Pro/Am Pro Singles Championship over the last two years, he simply was unable to compete due to injury.

He proved that this year, completing a dominant tournament by defeating Daniel DeLaRosa 15-4 and 15-2 in the IRT Singles Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

