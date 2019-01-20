The 41st Annual Lewis Pro/Am Racquetball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Sioux Falls has been a host to a number of big sporting tournaments, including the longest-running racquetball tournament in the country.

“It’s the same as a spot of a NASCAR Race going to a city. This is a tour we’re in a different city every weekend,” says Tournament Director Mark Gibbs.

Sioux Falls is the 4th stop on the “International Racquetball Tour.” The tournament is a 4 day event with singles and double matches. The game is played on a 20 x 40 court and you can only score points when you’re serving.

Gibbs explains, “You serve from a point in the court and your opponent has to get the ball before it bounces twice.”

The 123 players in the tournament are made up from people from 19 different states and 4 countries. Out of all the 16 stops on the tour, organizers say many of the players have a preference for Sioux Falls.

“This particular tournament, if you ask players there’s some professionals that have been coming here for 20 years. It is their favorite stop on the entire tour,” says Gibbs. “It’s very interesting to have their favorite stop in the middle of South Dakota in January with the weather. But they absolutely love it.”

Lee Connell is a Canadian player and has been part of this tournament for the last 5 years. He got into it at the age of 11 to practice his baseball swing. He’s still playing baseball on the side, but travelling for racquetball is always something he looks forward too.

“It’s that one time of the year when you’re like, ‘oh man.’ You know, Sioux Falls and the U.S. Open are the one times where racquetball looks very vibrant,” says player Lee Connell.

The winner of this tournament will walk away with over 28-thousand dollars and will be one step closer to winning the World Title. The tour started in Maryland in September and will end on May 12th. Their next stop will be in Chicago in March.