Washington’s Tupak Kpeayeh Commits To Morningside

South Dakota's 11-Man Rushing Record Holder To Join NAIA National Champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tupak Kpeayeh spent most of his high school career playing for a state championship program at Washington.

In college he’ll suit up for a national championship team.

South Dakota’s all time leading 11-man prep football rusher announced via Twitter last night that he has committed to play college football at Morningside beginning next season. With the Warriors Kpeayeh ran for a South Dakota 11-Man record 5,796 yards and 69 touchdowns, winning three 11AAA state titles.

He joins a Mustang program that went 15-0 last year en route to the NAIA national championship.