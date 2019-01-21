A Taste of SD African American History at the Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in America. It’s a time to remember the civil rights struggles and the accomplishments of black Americans.

From the first African American fireman to the first city commissioner a taste of history is on display in Sioux Falls. Organizers are trying to educate people on African American history not just with the holiday but every day.

The South Dakota African American History Museum is nestled in the hallways of the Washington Pavilion. Prominent figures include Martin Luther King Jr., local football player Cleveland Abbott, Ed Washington the first African American fireman in Sioux Falls and Kenny Anderson the first city commissioner.

“It’s important for people to know all the people who have lived here and have contributed to our history,” says Laura Renee Chandler the Museum’s Director.

Chandler says that people can be surprised about how vital African American’s are to South Dakota history.

“We want people to know as much as they can about the history of African Americans in this region. We feel this is our history. It’s a collective history. It’s a history that belongs to all of us,” says Chandler.

Taking part in this history is Delinkka Beaudion of Sioux Falls. She’s excited for the African American representation, but also for what is to come.

“It’s a start I would say. I would definitely like to see it grow into something much bigger, but I feel we have to start somewhere,” says Delinkka Beaudion.

The mother of two is also the owner of Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen an accomplishment she says wouldn’t be possible without influential African American leaders.

“It gives me a greater appreciation for everyone that have paved the way for me as an African American business owner

The museum’s been on display for 6 years.

As inspiring as it is to Chandler and Beaudion they’re hoping it can inspire others.

“So many people do not know that the museum exists, and it would be nice to have people come out and acknowledge that the museum is here, and just show appreciation for it,” says Beaudion.

The museum’s board is working on expanding the museum. If you’re interested in donating artifacts such as clothes, yearbooks, photos or sports memorabilia contact the Pavilion at 367-6000.