Downtown Sioux Falls Art Store Closing in February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A downtown Sioux Falls art store will be closing its doors.

JAM Art & Supplies posted on Facebook Monday that after 5 years downtown, the store is going out of business.

The store will remain open until Friday, February 8th.

Until that time, everything in the store will be 50 percent off.

Owners did not give a reason as to why the store is closing, but hinted at overwhelming financial demands.

JAM Art & Supplies a “creative re-use” supply store and a nonprofit supporting the arts.