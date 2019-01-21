Ethan Rolls to 10th Straight Win as Gustafson Scores 32 at Canistota

CANISTOTA, SD… The Hawks of Canistota put up a spirited battle early against the top-ranked team in class “B” Monday night on their home floor. They led by as many as 4 points when Noelle Hofer scored the first 8 points of the game and Jordan Engbrecht scored 17 points. But Karly Gustafson had an amazing night with 32 points as the Rustlers pulled away to win 63-42 and improve to 10-0 for the season.