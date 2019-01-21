Evans Has Been a Great Find for USF’s Chris Johnson

SIOUX FALLS, SD…He’s had plenty of practice with the introductions.

“I remember when I was like two or three my mom would come down, I had a little basketball hoop downstairs, I’d be hiding behind a closet and she’d yell my name. ‘And starting for….say a team name….Trevon Evans!’ I’d come running around the corner with my little Michael Jordan jersey on.” USF Junior Guard Trevon Evans says.

So it’s no surprise that Trevon Evans has plenty of theatrics on the court as well.

“He’s got a lot of guts. The bigger the situation the more he wants the basketball. Even if it doesn’t go right he wants it again the next night.” USF Head Coach Chris Johnson says.

“That’s what I live for. I love the shine!” Evans says.

And that’s helped make him one of the best players in Sioux Falls history, passing a thousand career points in just 47 games.

Which makes it hard to believe that Evans came close to never playing in a college game.

“To be honest it was the only school that offered me out of JUCO. So I really ain’t have no choice if I want to play basketball somewhere!” Evans says.

“He played at a junior college where there was a lot of really good players on his team. He was injured a lot. I was asking coach Kaeding at the time what are we missing here? Because I was watching him and I thought he was dynamite.” Johnson says.

Sioux Falls gain has come back to haunt every team in the NSIC in almost every conceivable way. Not only has Trevon been the second leading scorer in the league, he’s also been the Cougars leader in assists.

“He’s so dynamic offensively. So he can do a little bit of everything and he’s gotten a lot better on the defensive end too.” Johnson says.

Though the lack of offers was motivation at first, Evans is thankful for the one place that gave him a shot at college basketball.

“It’s just been a fun experience for me to be honest. One that I didn’t even expect to happen but am glad it did.” Trevon says.

Something Trevon shows with every shot he makes.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.