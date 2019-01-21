New African American History Exhibit To Feature Dr. Martin Luther King Junior

MITCHELL, S.D. – Monday is Martin Luther King Junior Day, a day where we honor the late Dr. King. His civil rights legacy lives on, including right here in South Dakota.

From wall-to-wall, the Discovery Museum at Dakota Wesleyan University is full of color, stories, and rich history.

“I’ve listened to people over the years say things like ‘history is boring,’” said Museum Manager Rod Brown. “History is only boring if you study it wrong.”

That’s why the museum is creating a new exhibit to highlight the chronological contributions of African Americans to South Dakota.

“That’s what makes a state important,” said Brown. “It’s not the geography. It’s not even the gold in the hills. It’s the people who lived here [and] who came here.”

Perhaps one of the most famous people to ever visit Sioux Falls was Dr. King. The museum staff members are studying every detail of his 1961 visit.

“Why did he come here?” said Brown. “What instigated [it]? What was the catalyst for him making the trip to Sioux Falls?”

It was a quick 24-hour trip. King gave a speech about segregation at a Sioux Falls hotel. He then went to a baptist church for a smaller conversation, then continued his travels.

“Just two years and a couple of months after he visited Sioux Falls is when he stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and made the speech,” said Brown.

Staff if hoping to include photographs, the text of his speech, and archives from the Southern Poverty Law Center, demonstrating his lasting legacy.

“He impacted and he affected people with his ability to communicate,” said Brown.

They’re estimating the exhibit will cost between $15,000 and $20,000. The exhibit doesn’t have a title yet, but staff members are considering “New Land, New Hope.” The exhibit will be open from May to November on the Dakota Wesleyan University campus in Mitchell.