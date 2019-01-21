Skyzone Is Offering Free Admission To Federal Employees And Their Family

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Since the Government Shutdown has been in effect, many businesses have been stepping up to do what they can to provide some relief to the federal employees and their families. Now Sky Zone is doing what they can to help put some worries aside.

“That’s a tough time when you’re furlough and especially the ones that are still working and not getting paid. Our heart goes out to those guys. If we can do a little something to make their lives a little better, then we’re definitely on board for that,” says Sky Zone Owner Scott Redd.

Since last Thursday, the trampoline park is allowing free admission to federal employees and 3 of their family members. The free jump is offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays to any federal employees who show their Federal I.D. Sky Zone wanted to make a small difference by putting some extra pep in their step.

Redd says, “We’ve had a few families come in and they have been very appreciative. Our cashiers said that they have been thanked many times. You can tell that they do appreciate what we’re doing.”

This shutdown has hit home for Scott Redd. As a retired army worker, he has seen first hand how hard the federal employees work to continue the growth of our country.

“Those guys work hard and they do a job that’s critical to our country. The fact that a lot of them are still working and not getting paid….that’s tough,” explains Redd.

Despite all the uncertainty happening in our government, knowing that families are smiling and laughing is the biggest reward for the Sky Zone. Sky Zone is offering the free deal until the end of the month. If the shutdown drags on, they may extend it.