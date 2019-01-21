Waselenchuk Happy To Be Back in Sioux Falls

Waselenchuk Happy To Be Back in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The best racquetball player in the world is healthy again which is bad new for the International Racquetball Tour. Sunday he rolled past Daniel DelaRosa 15-4, 15-2 in the singles championship at the 41st annual Lewis Drug Pro-Am Tournament. He was disappointed to have missed last year’s tournament with a knee injury because of the friendship he’s developed with Mark Griffin and the fondness that all of the players share for the longest running racquetball tournament in the country. And his good health showed in his play as he was once again back to the most dominant player in the world.