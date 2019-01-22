AP-NORC Poll: Disasters influence thinking on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans say natural disasters and their local weather are influencing their views on climate change.

That’s the finding of a new poll released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

The poll finds 74 percent of Americans say hurricanes, droughts, floods and heat waves have influenced their opinions about climate change in the last five years.

The poll finds Americans’ own observations of natural disasters and weather influenced their thinking on climate change more than news reports or other factors.

About 7 in 10 Americans believe the climate is changing. The majority of them say humans bear some responsibility for it.

Overall, 9 percent of Americans said climate change is not happening; 19 percent weren’t sure.