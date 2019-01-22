Authorities Identify Salem Woman Killed in Tractor Crash

SALEM, S.D. – Authorities have identified a Salem woman who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle-tractor crash on Wednesday, January 16th.

85-year-old Helene Eichacker was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls before she died on January 17th.

Authorities say a tractor was heading westbound on Highway 38 when it was struck from behind by a minivan. 72-year-old Marlys Elliot was the driver of the minivan and suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.