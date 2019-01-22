BV Boys and OG Girls Both Victorious Tuesday Night

BV Boys and OG Girls Both Victorious Tuesday Night
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Brandon Valley Lynx went to the Washington gym Tuesday night and beat the Warriors 71-59. Evan Talcott led the way with 20 points and Carter Olthoff 18 as the 4th-ranked Lynx improved to 7-2. Carter Shields had 18 points for the Warriors.

At the O’Gorman Gym the Knights overcame a slow start and beat SC East 44-35. Courtney Baruth led the way for the top-ranked team in “AA” with 12 points off the bench and strong game on the boards. Emma Ronsiek was held to 7 points but her team played great defense against the Black Raiders who are now 9-5. The Knights improved to 11-1 with the win.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Top-Ranked Titans Dominate #2 SFC Chargers Behind ...
O’Gorman Upsets Lincoln in Boys Tennis
3rd Annual Edith Sanford Breast Center Classic
STATE A: Madison Pulls Away From Dakota Valley

You Might Also Like