Case of Whooping Cough Confirmed in Harrisburg School District
HARRISBURG, S.D. – A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in the Harrisburg School District.
The district nursing supervisor is advising parents to be watchful of their children, especially if a cough develops in the next three weeks.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, is contagious and spreads through the air.
The illness begins with cold symptoms and worsens within a week or two.
District officials say most students will not be affected by this exposure.
However children should be tested if they develop a serious cough.
Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019
Dear Parents/Guardians:
The South Dakota Department of Health has informed us that a student in our school has been diagnosed with Pertussis (whooping cough). We are alerting parents to be watchful for children with cough illness during the next 21 days.
Pertussis is a contagious disease that is spread through the air by respiratory droplets. It can be a very serious disease especially for infants, children, and the elderly. Pertussis begins with cold symptoms and a cough which becomes much worse over 1-2 weeks. The disease can spread through the air from a sick person during talking, singing, sneezing, or coughing. Pertussis can occur at any age, even in adults and teenagers who are often carriers of the disease. Pertussis vaccine is usually given to children under age 7 years with a booster dose administered after age 10.
Most children will not be affected by this exposure. However, even some adults and children who have been fully immunized for pertussis and people who have a history of pertussis disease may have waning immunity and therefore become infected if exposed to a case of pertussis.
Below is a link to a fact sheet about Pertussis. Please consider seeing your health care provider for testing if your child develops cough illness, especially if cough is paroxysmal (sudden spasms of intensified cough). Case finding is important to be able to identify and treat cases and contacts to stop the spread of this illness.
Sincerely,
Amy Gage, RN BSN
Harrisburg School District
Nursing Supervisor