Case of Whooping Cough Confirmed in Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, S.D. – A case of whooping cough has been confirmed in the Harrisburg School District.

The district nursing supervisor is advising parents to be watchful of their children, especially if a cough develops in the next three weeks.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is contagious and spreads through the air.

The illness begins with cold symptoms and worsens within a week or two.

District officials say most students will not be affected by this exposure.

However children should be tested if they develop a serious cough.