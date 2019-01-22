College Theater Competition Takes Over Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — You might have noticed that downtown Sioux Falls has gotten busier this week. The town is hosting hundreds of students who have dreams of making it big.

From singing to dancing and endless artwork nearly 1600 college students are taking over downtown Sioux Falls this week.

“We broke an attendance record. Year fifty one of doing this festival and we broke a record in Sioux Falls,” Regional Festival Chair Jim Wood.

The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival is a regional competition. Scholarships are on the line for students, but organizers say students learn valuable skills from the festival.

“Personally I like to downplay the competition aspect of it and more for the personal growth and enhancement aspect,” says Wood.

SDSU, USD, Augustana and the University of Sioux Falls are teaming up to sponsor the seven state regional event.

“There are actors, designer, play writes and technicians here. There are so many opportunities for collegiate level students outside of their home institutions,” says USF Theater Director Joe Obermueller.

USF student Brady Boerema is one of those students trying to soak in everything he can.

“I think I know something, but there is so much more to know,” says Boerema.

The sophomore says he had to come back after going to last year’s festival.

“It is one of the greatest opportunities to be able to be taken to a festival where you’re just surrounded by other people who are in the same boat as you,” says Boerema.

And all of this is happening in the heart of Sioux Falls.

“If you don’t know that the art scene in Sioux Falls is a really vibrant art scene well it is, and if you come downtown this week you’ll see thousands of artists walking around the street,” says Obermueller.

Sioux Falls is also hosting the festival next year.