Farming Crisis Hits Home in Moody County

FLANDREAU, S.D. – He was a farmer himself during the farming crisis of the 1980’s and knows the toll it took on families then. It’s why Pastor Alan Blankenfeld of Flandreau isn’t taking his neighbor’s mental health and well-being for granted.

He’s helping inspire a movement in Moody County, that may not only save some farms, but also some lives.

For more than a century, Todd Sanderson’s family has farmed this land. Even in the dead of winter, there is little time to rest. There is grain to send to market, there are taxes to prepare, and there is a lot of planning to do for next season’s crops. He’s busy.

But recently, Sanderson was compelled to add another project to his list. One, perhaps more important than any other.

“You have to understand, we farmers are close to the vest. We don’t like to share a lot of things. So, we could have some neighbors or friends that are struggling and we’re not totally aware of that,” says Sanderson.

He’s joined forces with about 30 others in a project called Moody County Cares. A group hoping to provide hope and help to other farmers in the region who may be struggling, and among other things. contemplating suicide.

Once a week now for the past several months, the Lutheran church in town has hosted the group. Pastor Alan Blankenfeld knew something had to be done.

“As I saw the events in the farm community play out over the summer and fall, I just thought, we need to do something. I want to be ahead of it, rather than behind it,” says Blankenfeld.

Blankenfeld said he saw the impact during the 1980’s farming crisis. He couldn’t let the same thing happen here now.

“I talked with a seed salesman last week and he said he had a customer say to him, they didn’t know what they were going to do, the bank wouldn’t give him any money for next year. It’s real, it’s happening right here in our own community,” says Blankenfeld.

“Margins are tight, there are no ifs ands or buts about it,” says Sanderson.

Farmers are facing another year of low prices, the ongoing trade war with China and nowhere for their product to go. Along with closed doors at the agencies that help them, due to the partial government shutdown.

This is a critical time in need, the group believes, for many.

“We’re here to help if we can in any way, and there is help,” says Blankenfeld.

Moody County Cares is hosting a free rural mental health resource open house this Sunday at the Flandreau elementary school at 3 p.m.