Keller Williams to Hold Fundraiser for Children of Slain Sioux Falls Realtor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The employer of a Sioux Falls realtor who was shot and killed in Missouri last month will hold a fundraiser for her children.

Melissa Peskey was shot on a Missouri interstate on December 31st. Authorities are still working to find out who’s responsible for her killing.

In the meantime, Keller Williams in Sioux Falls is trying to help out her two children. The office is setting up a college scholarship fund for the 11 and 5-year-old.

A lunchtime fundraiser is being organized at Keller Williams. The Soup for Scholarship event takes place February 5th.