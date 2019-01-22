New Homes for Presentation Sisters Coming to Sioux Falls, Aberdeen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – New homes are in the works for a group of South Dakota Catholic nuns.

The Presentation Sisters are well known in Aberdeen, Presentation college is named after the group. The Sisters have announced that they are building new residences in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls location will be at the corner of 7th Avenue and 24th Street near Avera Health. They say they are excited because this will provide a stronger community presence.

“Especially in Sioux Falls, the Sisters are living in different locations and so we’ll be coming together in more of a visible kind of setting because we’re calling that the Presentation Center, so people will be able to find us easier,” said Presentation Sister Vice President, Sister Mary Thomas.

The projects are expected to break ground in July. Construction will take 10 to 12 months.