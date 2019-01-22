Parks & Rec Department Asking For Input On Public Parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls officials want your input on the future of city parks.

Every five years, the Parks and Rec Department puts together a $200,000 comprehensive parks plan. We’re just about at the five-year mark.

The city wants to know what people like and dislike about the parks, and what new additions you’d like to see.

“Do we have enough dog parks?” said Tony Miedema, a parks development specialist. “You know, are the outdoor pools important? Do we got to focus on indoor pools? Do we need more indoor recreation?”

The city will be sending a survey out to 6,000households chosen at random.

If the city hears a lot of the same suggestions, they’ll dig deeper. However, they welcome input from everyone.

They’ll present a plan to city council in November.