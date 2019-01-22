Pelosi Says Reopen Government, Then We’ll Talk

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls President Donald Trump’s offer to provide some deportation protections for immigrants along with for his $5.7 billion demand for the border wall with Mexico a “nonstarter.”

Pelosi told reporters Tuesday that Trump needs to re-open the government before any negotiations over border security.

As the partial government shutdown stretches to Day 32, the House will push forward more proposals to end it. One measure adds $1 billion more for border security.

The Democratic leader said House has voted more than nine times to re-open government.

Some 800,000 federal employees are poised to miss another paycheck on Friday.

Pelosi said Congress can’t give in to Trump demands “every time he has an objection” and threatens to “hold the employees hostage.”