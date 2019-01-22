Robinson’s 24, Weber’s 22 Lead Force to 20th Win of Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (20-10) snapped the Santa Cruz Warriors’ (22-7) six-game winning streak on Tuesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon by a final score of 103-96. With the win, the Skyforce are now 4-1 when holding opponents under 100 points this season.

Both teams came out slow to start the game, but a 12-2 run gave the Warriors a one point lead after the first quarter.

Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (24 points) scorched Santa Cruz for 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the second quarter alone as the Force outscored the Warriors 41-23 in the period, resulting in a 63-46 halftime lead for Sioux Falls.

Kendrick Nunn (21 points, four rebounds, four assists) led the Santa Cruz bench (53 points) that cut the Skyforce lead to just 11 points heading into the final period. However, a 7-0 Sioux Falls run to begin the fourth quarter helped the Force stay on top for good despite Golden State Warriors’ two-way player Damion Lee’s (18 points) 12 fourth-quarter points.

Briante Weber (22 points, 9-12 FGA) tallied his second-straight 20-point performance off the bench for Sioux Falls, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Skyforce to victory.

Charles Cooke (17 points, five rebounds, four steals) helped the Skyforce in the paint (38 points, 19-31 FGA) in the absence of Yante Maten, while Emanuel Terry (15 rebounds, six points) topped his previous career-high of 12 rebounds in the contest.

Golden State Warriors assignee Jacob Evans and two-way player Marcus Derrickson combined for 12 points on 3-14 FGA.

The victory inches Sioux Falls to just 2.5 games back of Santa Cruz for the top spot in the Western Conference, and just one game behind Oklahoma City (21-9) for the Midwest Divisional lead.

The Skyforce look to stay unbeaten against the Eastern Conference on Friday, January 25 while visiting the Delaware Blue Coats (10-14). Santa Cruz looks to bounce back on Friday on the road against the Stockton Kings (16-10).