Sioux Falls Police Arrest Three Women on Prostitution Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police made three prostitution arrests this week.

Officers with the street crimes unit responded to two online ads yesterday. They set up meetings at two different hotels in northeast Sioux Falls.

35-year-old Erin Roasting Stick of Sioux Falls and 21-year-old Christiana Lingen of Pipestone were both arrested for prostitution. Another woman, 36-year-old Melissa Landwher of Yankton was also arrested and is facing pimping charges.

Police say Landwher posted one of the ads and brought Lingen to the hotel to meet undercover officers.