Sioux Falls Shopko on 41st Street to Remain Open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As many Shopko locations around the region are slated for closure, at least one more store will remain open.

Shopko officials say the Sioux Falls Shopko on 41st Street will not close as originally planned.

Company officials say there were conversations with “community stakeholders” that prompted the decision.

“Store closings are never an easy decision, but following our announcement we received significant feedback from the community on the value of this Shopko store,” Russ Steinhorst, Shopko CEO, said. “Based on this information, and receiving financial support from our landlord we have reevaluated this store and are happy to announce we will keep this store open.”

The Sioux Falls store has been open since 1987 and employs 45 local residents.

The Shopko location in Chamberlain was also saved from closure.