Tea Titans Looking For Strong Finish in Class “A”

Mark Ovenden,
TEA, SD… The Tea Area Titans take their #1 ranking to #2 SF Christian Tuesday night for bragging rights in Class “A”. But there are much larger goals that both teams hope to achieve and the Titans have two future Division One players leading the way in Justin Hohn and Noah Freidel. They have also built a solid bench in recent weeks which should pay big dividends down the stretch along with the experience those two and others have gained in state tournaments the last two years.

