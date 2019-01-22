Top-Ranked Titans Dominate #2 SFC Chargers Behind Freidel, Hohn

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Tea Titans showed why they are the top-ranked team in Class “A” boys basketball. Noah Freidel had 23 points to lead the way including a sequence where he hit a 3-pointer, stole the ball and then hit another 3-ball. The Titans took a big lead early and rolled to a convincing 73-58 win. Justin Hohn had 22 points and 7 steals for the Titans in a game played on the Chargers home floor.