Traffic Manager

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, is seeking a full time Traffic Manager to lead the efforts of our Traffic Department in a fun and success-driven broadcast environment. The Traffic Manager plays an integral role in the success of the Sales Department by ensuring that logs are done correctly, all commercial copy is input, and correct and future commercial inventory is maximized. This position allows the station to maximize advertising revenue. This position also works closely with Master Control to make sure logs are finalized by the daily deadline. A great candidate for this position will enjoy working in a fast-paced, extremely detail oriented, deadline-driven environment who will take pride in their work and care about getting it done right. Ability to prioritize, proactively communicate, learn, contribute and problem solve is a must!

Qualifications include: The ideal candidate has 2+ years’ traffic experience in electronic media and extensive knowledge of OSi is preferred. You must be computer literate, detail-oriented, dedicated and dependable. A successful candidate must be able to work independently and as part of a team with strong leadership, analytical, and organizational skills. Broadcast TV or radio experience is a plus but we will train the right candidate who demonstrates their ability to quickly learn new technology and new tasks. This management role requires someone with the ability to be proactive, take initiative, use common sense and follow through. Someone with an investigative nature with outstanding documentation skills will excel in this position. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Please send your resume to:

Katie Haffeman

General Manager, KDLT

haffeman@kdlt.com

-or-

Katie Haffeman

General Manager, KDLT

KDLT-TV

3600 S. Westport Ave

Sioux Falls, SD, 57106

EOE