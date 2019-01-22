Trump’s Proposal to Break Budget Deadlock Falls Flat

Day 32 of the partial federal government shutdown shows little sign for progress

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s proposal to break through the budget deadlock appears to be gaining little traction.

Despite the fanfare of the president’s announcement and the rush to release the legislative package late Monday, voting in Congress is not expected to unfold until later in the week.

Even then it seems doubtful that the measure will pass swiftly.

Democrats say they are unwilling to negotiate any border security funding until Trump re-opens the government.

Meanwhile, the impact of the shutdown continues to ripple across the nation as it stretches into its 32nd day.