66th Annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the 66th straight year, livestock fills the Expo Center on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The ‘Sioux Empire Livestock Show’ kicked off last night and continues throughout the week. Producers and farmers from throughout the nation flock to the show each and every year. When the show started in 1954, there was roughly 3,000 farmers that attended. Now, they’re expecting over 30,000.

Along with the exhibits and shows, there are a number of events planned during the week to check out.

From the trade war, tariffs, and unusual weather patterns, it’s been been a tough go-around for Sioux Empire farmers for a while. Now, many farmers pockets are left light due to the government shutdown.

Officials say given the continued tough times most farmers have endured, officials say it’s a good way to focus on something else.

