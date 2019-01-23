GOP Leader Praises Noem’s Plan for Fighting Meth

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House Republican leader is praising Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget plan for addressing nursing home funding and tackling the methamphetamine epidemic.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm said Wednesday that he’s excited about Noem’s plan for fighting meth abuse, particularly prevention efforts.

Noem, in her first budget address to the Legislature, proposed $54 million in new ongoing spending, including 2.5 percent increases for education, Medicaid providers and state workers.

She also called for one-time spending including for providers and nursing home grants. Her proposal includes new funding to fight meth abuse, including more than $1 million for a meth media campaign.

Noem is shelving former Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s proposal to require state workers to pay premiums for the state employee health plan.

South Dakota State Employees Organization Executive Director Eric Ollila says it was good to hear Noem speak highly of state employees during her first budget address.