Gov. Kristi Noem to Give Budget Address to Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is set to present her state budget proposal to the Legislature.

The Republican on Wednesday will give her first budget address as governor.

In her State of the State address earlier in January, Noem discussed priorities including mental health, fighting the methamphetamine epidemic and connecting more people to high-speed internet.

Noem has said the budget address will follow the outline she gave in the State of the State.

Lawmakers will reshape the current budget and approve the next one during the 2019 session .