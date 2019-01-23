Guebert, Miller Lead Jacks Over NDSU by 53 Points

Guebert, Miller Lead Jacks Over NDSU by 53 Points

BROOKINGS, SD…. A 14-0 run midway through the first quarter helped the South Dakota State women’s basketball team pull away to an 86-33 win over North Dakota State Wednesday night in Frost Arena in Summit League play.

The Jackrabbits, 14-6 and 6-1, were led by Madison Guebert’s game-high 23 points. Guebert made five 3-point field goals. Macy Miller, who moved into third place all-time in the Summit League scoring rankings, added 19 points, five steals and five assists. Myah Selland added 11 points while Tagyn Larson snared a game-high nine rebounds.

The Bison, 6-13, 3-4, were led by Marina Fernandez’s nine points.

The 14-0 run gave the Jackrabbits an 18-6 lead at 4:15. Guebert would make two 3-pointers to close the quarter and gave SDSU a 26-10 lead.

South Dakota State then forced NDSU into seven turnovers while allowing only two field goals in the second quarter as the Jackrabbits raced to a 43-14 lead at halftime. Selland and Guebert each finished the half with 11 points. The four points allowed are the fewest the Jackrabbits have allowed in the second quarter this season.

The Jacks’ defense forced five more turnovers in the third quarter as NDSU scored only six points. Guebert sank two 3-pointers in the quarter and scored 12 points while Miller added eight more as South Dakota State led 71-20 after three quarters.

The 33 points allowed are the second-fewest allowed in SDSU’s Division I history. The Jackrabbits allowed 31 points to Western Illinois in a 52-31 victory Feb. 7, 2009.

South Dakota State recorded a season-high 15 steals.

Notes

Miller moved into third in Summit League career scoring, passing South Dakota’s Nicole Seekamp (2,056, 2012-16) and Oakland’s Katie Wolfe (2,065, 1999-2003) with 2,067 career points and is now 211 points away from becoming the all-time scoring leader.

Guebert’s 23 points tonight moved her into seventh in career scoring at SDSU. She now has 1,627 career points.

After scoring 11 points, Selland is now five points shy of scoring 500 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the friendly confines of Frost Arena when it hosts Omaha at 2 p.m. Saturday.