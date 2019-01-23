Johnston Says his Jacks Are Still Improving

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU women lost a heart breaker on January 6th in double overtime at USD and started Wednesday tied for the lead in the Summit League with the Coyotes at 5-1. With NDSU coming into Frost Arena the Jacks are looking to take over sole possession of the top spot in the conference. But what has head coach Aaron Johnston most pleased is the fact that his team is showing constant improvement moving forward. And they have a lot on the line with a possible NCAA berth even if they don’t win the post season Summit League tournament.