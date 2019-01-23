Local Children’s Book Addresses Mental Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Mental health can be a tough topic to talk about, especially with kids. However, it’s an important conversation to have as over 20 percent of youth experience one or more mental health conditions according to the CDC. KDLT’s Miranda Paige found out more about a new book that was written to make that conversation a little easier for kids to understand.

5th Grader Alex Gaspar is reading the new children’s book “A New Norm.”

“There once was a boy named Norm and inside his head was a terrible storm.”

It explores the struggles of mental health conditions like depression among youth. The character Norm struggles with the darkness, but in the end finds a spark of goodness. Its meant to leave readers with a positive message: there is hope.

“I learned that life isn’t so hard when you have problems and you can fight through it,” said Alex.

The book can help parents like Katy Gaspar start a conversation with their child about mental health.

“It’s very well-written and especially with the illustrations, it really brings it all together. So even if you read it to the younger ones who don’t totally grasp the concept, they can I think see through the pictures and understand what the meaning of it is,” said Katy.

The book was created in partnership with Avera Health and Children’s Home Society to promote mental wellness.

“I think it’s very hard to ever feel like your different or ever admit your having problems, but I think the book can reach many people and hopeful open up new thoughts and inspire conversation,” said Dr. Matt Stanley, Vice President for Avera Behavioral Health.

Local author Tom Roberts read “A New Norm” to students at Saint Michael Catholic School. He hopes his book will help kids who are struggling.

“It is a difficult thing to talk about and perhaps this will be just one small way that’ll get that conversation going,” said Roberts.

Roberts says the book isn’t just for kids, but for anyone who is struggling.

Books be purchased online for $13. The money raised will go towards helping both Avera Behavioral Health Services and The Children’s Home Society.

You can purchase the book here: https://www.avera.org/services/behavioral-health/a-new-norm-book/

Or here: https://chssd.org/support/books/new-norm