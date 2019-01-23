Noem Offers Civics Test Requirement for High School Students

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Kristi Noem has proposed a measure that would require students to pass a civics test to graduate from high school.

The bill introduced Wednesday at the request of the governor’s office calls for high school students to score at least 70 percent on the test to get a diploma.

Noem said this month in her State of the State address that it’s only fair that young people demonstrate a basic knowledge of the nation’s institutions and history before graduating from high school and taking on their responsibilities as citizens.

The civics exam would include at least 50 questions from the U.S. citizenship test. The requirement would take effect starting next school year.

South Dakota lawmakers also are considering other civics education bills this session.