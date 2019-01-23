Northwestern Sweeps Doubleheader at Dordt

Northwestern Sweeps Doubleheader at Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, IA… It’s always a great environment when these two arch rivals play in college basketball and Wednesday was no exception as Dordt hosted Northwestern for a big GPAC doubleheader. The women’s game came right down to the wire and was tied at 64 with 5 minutes left when Kassidy DeJong hit the key 3-pointer. She scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the 3rd-ranked Red Raiders pulled away for a 77-70 win. They are now 20-2 for the season and 14-2 in conference play. Ethan’s Darbi Gustafson had 17 for the Raiders. The 12th-ranked Defenders are now 17-7, 10-6.

In the men’s game Isaac Heyer led the way with 20 points and 10 boards while Stephen Kragt had 19 as the visiting Red Raiders got the sweep with an 89-80 win over the Defenders. Both teams entered with 7-6 GPAC records. Trent Hilbrands also had 18 points for Northwestern while Chad Barkema had 17 for Dordt.