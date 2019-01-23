One Person Found In Burning Mobile Home

SIOUX FALLS, SD – One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after a mobile home caught fire in Sioux Falls.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly put out the fire on West 14th Place, just off West 12th Street near I-29. They found a man inside who was no longer breathing. They performed CPR and took him to the hospital by ambulance, but there’s no word on his condition. Fire investigators are trying to determine exactly what caused the fire.