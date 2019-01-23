Police: Two Sioux Falls Teens Arrested on Drug, Robbery Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say two teens are facing robbery and drug charges after they met up with another teen to sell him marijuana but robbed him instead.

Police say they received a report of robbery at 7:30 Tuesday night. Police discovered the 17-year-old victim was initially attempting to buy marijuana from two other teens that he knew before they robbed him.

Police say the two suspects drove the victim to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Cleveland Avenue. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and took his cellphone. The other suspect took the victim’s cash. The victim called police after being dropped off by the two suspects.

Police say they contacted one of the suspect’s mother and searched his room where they found a small amount of marijuana. Police were able to locate and arrest the suspects nearby.

18-year-old Sam Quiah is facing robbery, grand theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges. A 16-year-old is also facing robbery, grand theft, and possession of marijuana charges.