Poll: Shutdown Drags Trump Approval to Yearlong Low

WASHINGTON (AP) – A strong majority of Americans blame President Donald Trump for the government shutdown and reject his primary rationale for a border wall. That’s according to a new poll that shows the turmoil in Washington is dragging his approval rating to its lowest level in more than a year.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 34 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, down from 42 percent in December.

Trump’s approval among Republicans remains high, but his standing with independents is among its lowest points of his presidency.

The numbers come as Trump begins his third year in office under the weight of a record-long government shutdown, an international trade war and new revelations about his push for a real estate deal in Russia.